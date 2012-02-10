Apple Will Announce The iPad 3 In The First Week Of March

Photo: AP

Apple will reveal the newest iPad in the first week of March at a special event in San Francisco, John Paczkowski All Things D reports.According to Paczkowski’s sources, the next iPad will have a faster processor, and a high resolution display.



No word on when the next generation iPad will go on sale, but Paczkowski speculates it would be a week or so after the launch event.

Considering this is coming from All Things D, we’re going to consider it as if it was coming from Apple. ATD has excellent reporters, and has been spot on in reporting when Apple events are coming.

