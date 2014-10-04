Apple Will Announce New iPads On Oct. 16

Sam Colt
Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple will update its iPads at an event on Oct. 16, according to according to Re/code’s John Paczkowski.

Re/code also reported that Apple may update the iMac and OS X Yosemite at this event as well.
9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman reported this week that the new iMacs were likely to have Apple’s retina display.

Specifically, Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Air.

The company may also tease a 12.9-inch iPad that it is expected to launch mid-2015.

Invitations have not been sent out to the press, unlike last month’s iPhone 6 event.

Apple isn’t expected to radically change the iPad’s design with this update, though it is rumoured to be adding a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and a new A8 processor to the device.

