Apple Clobbers Android And Windows On Restaurant WiFi Networks

Here’s an interesting, if somewhat flawed, look at the evolution of computing behaviour amongst normal people from Fortune’s Philip Elmer DeWitt.DeWitt picked up a chart from Meraki, a company that provides wifi networks to small and medium businesses, as well as some chains like Burger King and Starbucks.



According to Meraki’s data, mobile devices were being used more than standard computing devices in 2011 on its wifi networks, which was a first.

iOS devices were the most dominant, although Android is growing very fast.

It makes sense that mobile device usage in restaurants and businesses is going to outweigh usage of laptops. It’s just easier to carry around a phone, or an iPad.

However, it’s not hard to see how this behaviour could translate into the home, as well. Surfing the web on a phone or iPad over the desktop when you’re sitting around on the couch is a much better experience than using most laptops.

What makes less sense is how dominant Apple is given the reported market-share lead for Android. Our guess is that Apple makes it easier to jump on wifi networks than Android. Whatever the case may be, it’s interesting to see that Apple is clearly being used a lot by normal everyday consumers.

