Tim Cook: This Was Apple's Biggest iPhone Launch Ever

Apple had an event Thursday to announce new iPads and a new Mac.

For the most part, it was a big snooze. The iPads exhibited only minor updates. Thursday night we were speaking with someone in the industry, and the person wondered why Apple even bothered with an event.

Apple probably would have been better off just doing select one-on-one briefings with the press, as opposed to dragging the media out to its headquarters and creating a big sense of hype — there was just no way to live up to the hype.

But, the event wasn’t all for naught. There was something of importance for anyone watching Apple closely.

At the very beginning of the presentation, Tim Cook talked about the iPhone 6. He said: “These iPhones have become the fastest-selling iPhones in history. And the first 30 days we have set a new high-water mark for the most orders taken. And I don’t mean by a little. By a lot, a whole lot.”

He continued, talking about the iPhone sales in China. He said Apple was on the three major carriers and was timing its release to coincide with China’s rollout of a faster, 4G network. The implication is that a lot of people will buy the new iPhone to take advantage of the new, faster network. He said the preorders “set a new record” for China.

In all, Cook said, this was Apple’s “biggest iPhone launch ever.”

Apple is the iPhone company, so this is what really matters. The other 80 minutes about the iPad, the iMac, OSX, and Apple Pay are nice, but this gets to the core of Apple. It’s all about selling tons of iPhones.

Apple reports earnings on Monday, and we’ll be all over it. We’ll get a clearer idea then what the “high-water mark” really looks like.

