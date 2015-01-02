Apple Went To Incredible Lengths To Save This Barn

Apple’s new “spaceship” campus will have a fitness center, and a century-old barn next to it.

The Glendenning Barn, a historical landmark, has been in Cupertino since way before tech companies starting calling the area Silicon Valley.

The barn is named after Robert Glendenning, who settled in California around 1850.

Apple could’ve easily demolished the barn along with the rest of HP’s old offices, but it didn’t.

Instead, the company decided to take it apart piece by piece, cataloging every plank and nail so it could be reconstructed in a location where more people would see it.

Apple plans on using the barn to store landscaping supplies for the greenery on its campus.

