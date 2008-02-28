Apple Affirms 10 Million iPhones, Says "Nuts" to Wall Street Bears (AAPL)

Will Apple hit its goal of selling 10 million iPhones this year? Some Wall Street analysts are starting to doubt it, but Apple execs are sticking to their guns.



At Goldman’s tech conference this afternoon, Apple (AAPL) COO Tim Cook said he had “really good confidence” that the company would sell 10 million phones this year, Reuters reports.

We agree, provided the company makes a few tweaks, like adding new models and new features — many of which are already in the works. Shares popped 3.4% in after-hours trading.

