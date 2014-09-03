Check Out The Ways Apple.com Got Much More Elegant Over Time

Jillian D'Onfro

More than anything else, Apple is known for its meticulous focus on sleek, beautiful design.

That’s why it’s interesting to see how the company slowly transformed its own homepage, from its ugly beginnings to its current minimalism.

Thanks to The Internet Archive, we can revisit those early days and see exactly what Apple.com used to look like.

The company registered the domain in 1987, but the first clear screenshot available on the site is from 1997.

If you went to Apple.com in 1997, the site looked like a newsletter:

By 1998, Apple simplified its homepage hugely. The company kept the format of a photo alongside 'Apple' for several years (we also dig the GIF):

The company was touting its new iBook laptop in 1999:

By 2000, Apple had added a designated navigation bar at the top of the site:

In 2001, the company got rid of big 'Apple' text and also changed the red Apple logo to a blue one:

The apple eventually turned silver in 2002:

Apple continued the design trend of featuring hot products front-and-center, sometimes even more dramatically. Here's a shot from 2005, when Apple released the iPod Nano:

In mid-2007, Apple updated its search bar once again:

It kept that look for several years. Here's a screenshot from 2010, when the iPad launched:

In 2011, Apple embraced a darker nav bar, with a simplified search bar:

Here's how it looks today!

