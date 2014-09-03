Check Out The Ways Apple.com Got Much More Elegant Over Time

More than anything else, Apple is known for its meticulous focus on sleek, beautiful design.

That’s why it’s interesting to see how the company slowly transformed its own homepage, from its ugly beginnings to its current minimalism.

Thanks to The Internet Archive, we can revisit those early days and see exactly what Apple.com used to look like.

The company registered the domain in 1987, but the first clear screenshot available on the site is from 1997.

