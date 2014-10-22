Apple Says iCloud Servers Have Not Been Compromised Following Reports Of Hacks In China

Apple is warning iCloud users against giving their login information away, according to a new support page on its website.

The phishing attack is coming from China, where the iPhone 6 recently went on sale.

Chinese hackers have found a way to intercept iCloud login information, which they have then used to try and access user accounts, according to a Reuters report.

“We’re aware of intermittent organised network attacks using insecure certificates to obtain user information, and we take this very seriously,” said Apple on their support page. “These attacks don’t compromise iCloud servers, and they don’t impact iCloud sign in on iOS devices or Macs running OS X Yosemite using the Safari browser.”

Apple’s support page tells users how to recognise when their information is being intercepted.

Basically, you shouldn’t log in anywhere that your browser flags as invalid or insecure.

The screenshot below is what your iCloud login should look like. Look for the green lock symbol in your browser to make sure everything is fine:



Business Insider A green lock next to the website URL lets users know that this is an authentic iCloud login page.

