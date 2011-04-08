Here Are Apple's 3 Biggest Weaknesses

Photo: AP

Apple and CEO Steve Jobs have celebrated a string of huge hits over the past several years, including the iPhone, the iPad and the MacBook Air.Reviews have been mostly glowing, sales have been strong and investors have cheered, sending the stock up 40% over the past 12 months. Apple, which was struggling a decade ago, is now the world’s most admired and highly valued tech company.



But Apple is not perfect. In fact, the company has several weaknesses to address:

Continue reading at CNN.com →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.