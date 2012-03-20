Apple: We Sold A 'Record' Number Of iPads This Weekend

Photo: Theodore Ritz, Business Insider

Apple sold a “record” number of iPads this weekend, says CEO Tim Cook, without providing any more specific details.He was asked if Apple would release official numbers on sales of the new iPad during the company’s call on the dividend.



He said, “We had a record weekend and we’re thrilled with it, but this call isn’t to discuss current business as you know.”

Apple didn’t release opening iPad weekend sales last year, either. Analyst predictions for iPad sales this weekend have ranged from 1 million to 2.5 million.

