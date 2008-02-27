Apple: We Own The Music Business. Music Business: We Know, We Know!

From the “unnecessary boasting” file: Apple notes that it’s now the second-largest music retailer in the U.S.; Wal-Mart hangs on to the lead. Nothing in the way of new numbers, and no mention of the fact that iTunes sales growth appears to be flattening.



Of course, the music industry doesn’t need AAPL to remind them that it’s got a stranglehold on the music business – that’s why it’s furiously trying to find as many alternatives to iTunes as it can. Speaking of which, we’re still curious to hear how Amazon’s would-be iTunes rival is performing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.