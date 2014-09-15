APPLE ANNOUNCES MASSIVE IPHONE 6 PREORDERS

Apple just announced iPhone 6 preorder numbers.

In the first 24 hours the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were available for preorder, Apple says it got 4 million preorders.

For some context, the iPhone 5 did 2 million preorders in a 24 hour period when it launched in 2012. It didn’t report preorder numbers last year.

The stock is up just 0.7% on the news.

The iPhone 6 is the biggest story in tech right now. Apple updated the iPhone giving it a new design and a much bigger screen. The current iPhone has a 4-inch screen. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen, and the iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen.

Apple CEO Tim Cook predicted that this upgrade would trigger the “the mother of all upgrades.” It seems he’s right.

iPhone owners have been eagerly waiting for Apple to produce a phone with a bigger screen. Now that it’s here, consumers are upgrading to one of the new iPhone 6 phones.

Here is Apple’s press release:

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

Apple® today announced a record number of first day pre-orders of iPhone® 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the biggest advancements in iPhone history, with over four million in the first 24 hours. Demand for the new iPhones exceeds the initial pre-order supply and while a significant amount will be delivered to customers beginning on Friday and throughout September, many iPhone pre-orders are scheduled to be delivered in October. Additional supply of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be available to walk-in customers on Friday, September 19 at 8:00 a.m. local time at Apple retail stores. Customers are encouraged to arrive early or order online from the Apple Online Store (www.apple.com) to pickup in-store or receive an estimated delivery date. Both models will also be available on Friday from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, additional carriers and select Apple Authorised Resellers.

“iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are better in every way, and we are thrilled customers love them as much as we do,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Pre-orders for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus set a new record for Apple, and we can’t wait to get our best iPhones yet into the hands of customers starting this Friday.”

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be available in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore and the UK beginning this Friday, September 19 and in more than 20 additional countries beginning on Friday, September 26 including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are the biggest advancements in iPhone history, featuring two new models with stunning 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina® HD displays, and packed with innovative technologies in an all-new dramatically thin and seamless design that is still comfortable to hold and easy to use. Both models are better in every way and include: the Apple-designed A8 chip with second generation 64-bit desktop-class architecture for blazing fast performance and power efficiency; advanced iSight® and FaceTime® HD cameras; ultrafast wireless technologies; and Apple Pay™, an easy way to simply and securely make payments with just the touch of a finger.*

The new iPhones include iOS 8, the biggest release since the App Store℠, featuring a simpler, faster and more intuitive user experience with new Messages and Photos features, predictive typing for Apple’s QuickType™ keyboard and Family Sharing. iOS 8 also includes the new Health app, giving you a clear overview of your health and fitness data and iCloud Drive℠, so you can store files and access them from anywhere.

Pricing & Availability

Every customer who buys an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus at an Apple retail store will be offered free Personal Setup to help them customise their iPhone by setting up email, showing them new apps from the App Store and more, so they will be up and running with their new iPhone before they leave the store.

iPhone 6 comes in gold, silver or space grey, and will be available in the US for a suggested retail price of $US199 (US) for the 16GB model, $US299 (US) for the 64GB model and, for the first time, a new 128GB model for $US399 (US) with a two-year contract.** iPhone 6 Plus comes in gold, silver or space grey, and will be available in the US for a suggested retail price of $US299 (US) for the 16GB model, $US399 (US) for the 64GB model and $US499 (US) for the new 128GB model with a two-year contract.** Both models will be available from Apple retail stores, the Apple Online Store (www.apple.com), and through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, additional carriers, and select Apple Authorised Resellers including Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

* Apple Pay will be available to iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus customers in the US as a free update to iOS 8 this October.

** For qualified customers only. Check with your carrier for details.

