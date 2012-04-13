Apple Fires Back: We Destroyed Amazon's E-Book Monopoly

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple has fired back at the Department of Justice and its lawsuit over e-book pricing.Apple says its decision to work with publishers to raise e-book prices broke “Amazon’s monopolistic grip on the publishing industry,” and benefited consumers because it led to innovation in e-books.



Here’s the statement it gave to Peter Kafka at All Things D:

The DOJ’s accusation of collusion against Apple is simply not true. The launch of the iBookstore in 2010 fostered innovation and competition, breaking Amazon’s monopolistic grip on the publishing industry. Since then customers have benefited from eBooks that are more interactive and engaging. Just as we’ve allowed developers to set prices on the App Store, publishers set prices on the iBookstore.

