Apple Retail Boss: 'We Messed Up' With Our Decision To Change Employees Hours

In a rare admission of error, Apple says that it changed the hours of some of its retail employees and it was a mistake.A flurry of reports had been popping up that Apple is trimming back on hours and employees at its retail stores. The reason for the cut backs was that Apple reportedly wanted to make more money from its stores.



Today, Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet tells Dow Jones, “Making these changes was a mistake and the changes are being reversed … Our employees are our most important asset and the ones who provide the world-class service our customers deserve.”

Apple’s retail boss John Browett told his team to tell Apple employees, “We messed up.” Apple is going to reinstate employee hours.

