Apple has an idea that could keep your iPhone waterproof without changing its design

A recently published patent application from Apple shows how the company could design a waterproof iPhone.

The application, which was published on Thursday, describes a method that involves waterproofing the inside of the phone rather than the outside (via 9to5Mac).

Most water-resistant devices, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Activ phones, come with a stronger casing that prevents water from seeping through. That’s not what Apple has in mind for waterproofing devices.

Rather, Apple’s patent describes a system in which the internal components would be covered with a “hydrophobic coating” that would prevent damage. This coating could be applied to a fully-assembled circuit board, the patent says.

The patent itself doesn’t mention whether or not the technology would be used for iPhones, but the drawings that accompany the patent clearly show a device that looks just like an iPhone, as shown below.

USPTO.gov A drawing from Apple’s patent

This type of method would allow Apple to keep the iPhone resistant to water without compromising its design. Most waterproof phones are a bit bulky in comparison to non-water resistant devices.

It’s worth noting, however, that Apple patents very rarely end up in real products. Apple has patent tons of interesting yet unlikely ideas such as a iPhone-like device with a curved screen that wraps around the entire device to technology that allows you to charge your iPhone with sunlight.

