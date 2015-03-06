Apple has an idea that could keep your iPhone waterproof without changing its design

A recently published patent application from Apple shows how the company could design a waterproof iPhone.
The application, which was published on Thursday, describes a method that involves waterproofing the inside of the phone rather than the outside (via 9to5Mac).
Most water-resistant devices, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Activ phones, come with a stronger casing that prevents water from seeping through. That’s not what Apple has in mind for waterproofing devices.
Rather, Apple’s patent describes a system in which the internal components would be covered with a “hydrophobic coating” that would prevent damage. This coating could be applied to a fully-assembled circuit board, the patent says.
The patent itself doesn’t mention whether or not the technology would be used for iPhones, but the drawings that accompany the patent clearly show a device that looks just like an iPhone, as shown below.
This type of method would allow Apple to keep the iPhone resistant to water without compromising its design. Most waterproof phones are a bit bulky in comparison to non-water resistant devices.
It’s worth noting, however, that Apple patents very rarely end up in real products. Apple has patent tons of interesting yet unlikely ideas such as a iPhone-like device with a curved screen that wraps around the entire device to technology that allows you to charge your iPhone with sunlight.
