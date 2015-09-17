Apple's new Watch update has been delayed because of a bug

The update for the Apple Watch’s operating system called WatchOS 2 will not be rolling out today as was originally planned.

Apple issued a statement to New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo. It reads: “We have discovered a bug in the development of watchOS 2 that is taking abit longer to fix than we expected. We will not release watchOS 2 today but will shortly.”

Here’s the statement from an Apple spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/s4Ceqh2vUr

— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) September 16, 2015

