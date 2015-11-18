A new Apple-made dock for the Apple Watch just leaked

Pictures of an alleged new charging dock for the Apple Watch have leaked, according to 9to5Mac, which obtained pictures from a German blog.

The new circular dock has a charging “puck” in the middle, which looks identical to the charger that currently comes with the Apple Watch.

If the leak is accurate, the new dock could add a new “wireless” option for Apple Watch owners to charge their Watch. It could also finally let you dock your Apple Watch standing up on its side so it can be used like an alarm.

The current charger is basically a cable with the “puck” at the end. It doesn’t let you charge the Watch on its side.

Little else is known about this new Apple Watch dock, and it’s not clear if the dock is made of. The German blog suggests the dock would be sold for 89 Euros, or around $US100.

You can lay your Apple Watch flat on the charging puck.

Or you can raise the puck to charge the Watch standing up on its side. It can help turn the Apple Watch into a mini alarm clock, which isn’t possible with the current charger that can only lay flat. The dock connects to power via the Apple Lightning cable.

Here’s the original charger that comes with the Apple Watch.

