You can now try all the new features coming to your Apple Watch this fall before they officially launch — here's how to do it

Apple has launched the public beta for its watchOS 7 software update coming this fall, meaning you can try out the new features before they officially debut.

The watchOS 7 update, which Apple announced in June, will bring sleep tracking, automatic hand-washing detection, and new workout options to the Apple Watch.

To install the update, you must first update your iPhone to the iOS 14 beta.

Apple’s next big software update for the Apple Watch doesn’t launch until the fall, but for the first time Apple is letting watch owners try it early.

Apple on Monday launched the public beta for watchOS 7, which will bring new features like sleep tracking, new workout types, and the ability to share custom watch faces with others to the Apple Watch when it debuts this fall. It’s the first time Apple is offering a public beta program for the Apple Watch, after several years of doing so for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

To install an early version of the software on your Apple Watch, you must first make sure that the iPhone it’s paired with is updated to the iOS 14 beta. It’s also important to remember that you cannot roll your Apple Watch back to a previously-released software version once you decide to install the watchOS 7 beta.

Then, navigate to Apple’s beta program website on the iPhone that your Apple Watch is paired with and follow the instructions under the watchOS tab. You may be asked to log into this website with your Apple ID.

Once you’ve downloaded and installed the configuration profile for watchOS 7 on your paired iPhone by following Apple’s instructions, the next step is to update your Apple Watch. If you have automatic updates turned on, this should happen automatically.

But you can manually check for updates by opening the Watch app on your iPhone, tapping “My Watch,” then pressing “General,” and choosing “Software Update.” You can also turn on automatic updates from here if you haven’t already done so.

Apple’s watchOS 7 update will bring new additions that address two of the watch’s shortcomings compared to rivals like Fitbit: native sleep tracking and more customisation when it comes to watch faces. With the update, the Apple Watch will use sensors like the accelerometer to gather data about how much sleep you get each night. Previously, you had to install a third-party app to measure your sleep with the Apple Watch.

Brands and app makers will also be able to offer custom watch faces through the App Store and other channels like their websites, offering the closest alternative to third-party watch faces that the Apple Watch has ever had.

Otherwise, the update will also bring features like hand-washing detection to certain watch models, new complications, and workout tracking for activities like dance and core training.

