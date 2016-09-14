The Apple Watch's big software update is finally here

Apple’s big software update to the Apple Watch is now available to download.

The free update, which is called watchOS 3, is available alongside iOS 10 for the iPhone and iPad. Once you update your iPhone to iOS 10, you can install watchOS 3 from the iPhone’s Watch companion app.

The biggest improvement with this update is speed: Apple says your most-used Watch apps will load instantly.

Other new features include a “Breathe” app that walks you through breathing exercises, new watch faces, and the ability to see more detailed health stats during workouts.

Apple first debuted watchOS 3 earlier this summer at its annual conference for developers. Business Insider’s Steve Kovach tested the update then and said “we’re finally starting to see the true promise of the Apple Watch.”

You can read our full review of watchOS 3 or check out Apple’s website for more information about the update.

