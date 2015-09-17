Apple's big new software update for the Apple Watch has been delayed

Apple’s first major software update for the Apple Watch, called watchOS 2, has been delayed.

The update was initially scheduled to launch alongside Apple’s new iPhone and iPad software, iOS 9. But an Apple spokesperson said that a bug with the software’s development has delayed its launch.

“We have discovered a bug in development of watchOS 2 that is taking a bit longer to fix than we expected,” an Apple spokesperson said to Business Insider. “We will not release watchOS 2 today but will shortly.”

The watchOS 2 update is a big deal for the Apple Watch — it’s going to allow apps to run natively on the watch, which means apps will run more smoothly. It’s also going to enable the watch to connect to Wi-Fi networks you’ve already used on your iPhone so that you can get more functionality out of the watch when it’s not nearby.

