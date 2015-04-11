Luxury watchmakers don't need to worry about the Apple Watch right now

Based on its forecast for Apple Watch shipments over the next five years, as well as the performance of the larger luxury watch market, BI Intelligence believes unit sales of the Apple Watch could approach unit sales of all luxury smartwatches by 2020.

BI Intelligence believes Apple Watch shipments will grow about 24% per year over the next five years, while the traditional luxury watch market will grow more slowly than that, at just 3% per year on average. That said, luxury watch sales are expected to hit 58 million by 2020, while the Apple Watch is only forecast to reach about 44.8 million units during that same time, with about 15 million units sold this year.

