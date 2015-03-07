There's one big difference in the way Apple approached the Apple Watch versus the iPhone, according to Jony Ive

Many have labelled the iPhone as one of the most revolutionary computing devices in history — it essentially popularised the modern smartphone. Now, the tech industry is looking to Apple to make a similar impact on the smartwatch industry.

The Apple Watch, while it very well may be the best smartwatch yet, isn’t likely to be as monumental as the iPhone, but there is one significant difference between the two according to Jony Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of design.

When Apple created the iPhone, the company hated mobile phones and the way they worked at the time, Ive said when speaking with The Financial Times. But things are a bit different with the Apple Watch, as Ive explains:

It was different with the phone — all of us working on the first iPhone were driven by an absolute disdain for the mobile phones we were using at the time. That’s not the case here. We’re a group of people who love our watches. So we’re working on something, yet have a high regard for what currently exists.

What’s interesting, however, is that Ive seems to be referring to analogue wristwatches here, not smartwatches like those made by Samsung, Motorola, and others. Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously said that he believes the Apple Watch will do for smartwatches what the iPad had done for tablets and the iPod had done for MP3 players.

He described MP3 players before the iPod as “fundamentally too hard to use” when speaking at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, and said he sees the “smartwatch category very much like that.”

Ive’s comments are just another indication that Apple is pushing its watch as a luxury timepiece rather than a computerized watch. We expect to learn more details on Monday at Apple’s press event.

NOW WATCH: Star Analyst Gene Munster Has A New Prediction About The Apple Television



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.