Apple shows what you can do with the Apple Watch in new videos

Cutting it a little close to the April 24th release date, Apple has released a quartet of new “guided tour” videos showing off just what the Apple Watch is and what it does as the company tries to sell a brand-new product to a sceptical market.

We can’t embed them here, but the first video, “Welcome to Apple Watch,” is a general overview of the watch and how you’ll be using it, including how the Digital Crown can be used to navigate through the watch and how the new Force Touch screens will bring pressure sensitivity.

Apple Welcome to Apple Watch

The second video, “Messages,” deals with how you’ll respond to text messages with the Apple Watch, including dictating responses and sending animated emoji.

The “Faces” video highlights how you can customise the level of detail on your watch face, including showing alerts and information from specific apps.

Apple Apple’s Faces video

Finally, “Digital Touch” demonstrates how you can send sketches and taps to your friends by doodling straight on the screen.

Apple Apple’s Digital Touch lets you send sketches to your friends.

These videos come a little bit later than you might expect, but they show that Apple is starting to understand that selling the Apple Watch is going to take more effort than any of the company’s product launches in the last several years. More videos are promised as coming soon, covering everything from Apple Pay to Siri on the Apple Watch.

Apple will start taking pre-orders for the watch next Friday, April 10, two weeks before it goes on sale.

Watch the videos here>>

