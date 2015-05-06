There's a subreddit for lonely Apple Watch users to share their heartbeats with each other

One of the many functions of Apple’s new gadget, the Apple Watch, is the ability to send your heartbeat to other people that also have an Apple Watch. You can also send drawings you create with your finger.

The watch is equipped with a heart rate monitor on the back to measure your heartbeat. Of course, this is primarily for exercise, but Apple also built a little extracurricular into the function. You can get your heart rate reading at any time and send it to another Apple Watch user.

Problem is, not that many people have Apple Watches yet. It’s still a very new product. And even those that are desperate for them may not have them yet, patiently waiting for their shipment to arrive.

So where do these lonely Apple Watch users turn to to share their lonely heartbeat with the world? Reddit, of course.

A subreddit called “lonelyheartbeats” has been created where people can shout into the void, begging for “taps” and “touches.”

Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find people talking about there:

“I am Antonio, send me a drawing or heartbeat :)”

“No one I know has an Apple watch yet , would love to try these other features.”

And more shouting into the void:

“It’s been over a week, need some taps tap.me.[email address]”

“Had my watch since day one but don’t know anyone else with one :( please tap me”

Then there are those who don’t care about the inherent creepiness of getting a stranger’s heartbeat beamed to their wrist:

“Please oh please come tap me”

“Thanks everyone for letting me check out this REALLY cool feature – I think it will be one of my favs, if/when anyone I know gets the watch. The heartbeat really is creepily intimate coming from a stranger, but still very cool. And if anyone needs a first time tap, I’m happy to oblige … “



There are plenty more like these.

You can check out the whole Reddit thread here, which as of this writing has 117 readers.

h/t Cult of Mac

