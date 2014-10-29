Here's What Apple's Watch Interface Looks Like On An IPhone

When the Apple Watch was revealed on Sept. 9, it also introduced a new operating system called “Watch OS.”

Heavily influenced by Apple’s mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads, Watch OS has a heavily-tailored user interface to match the smaller screen of the Apple Watch.

Watch OS features a unique look with its cluster of circular app icons, and YouTuber Lucas Menge was curious how Watch OS would look on the larger screen of an iPhone, according to TechCrunch.

So Menge created a prototype application to emulate Watch OS on his iPhone, and the result is certainly intriguing.

Instead of flipping through pages of apps, Watch OS’s clustered web of app icons makes it easy to quickly zoom out and back in on a different section. And surprisingly enough, it appears to adapt the iPhone’s larger screen with ease.

While it’s hard to envision Apple abandoning the rigidity of iOS in favour of Watch OS, Menge’s demo at least demonstrates that it might be fun to try out.

You can check out the video of Menge’s prototype below, but skip to the 45-second mark if you just want to see Watch OS.

