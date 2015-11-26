Apple Watch owners use it to check the time, and not much else

Play GIF Apple Apple Watch owners use their Watch as a watch most of the time.

Apple Watch owners check their wrists 60 to 80 times a day, according to Fortune. The figures come from research firm Wristly, which tracks smartwatch usage.

A breakdown in usage, provided by Mobile Life Centre, shows that the majority of Watch interactions — 20% — come from time checking, followed by notifications (17%), and workout timing (4%). Apple Watch users only read one or two emails on the device per month, according to the data.

Apple markets its Watch as a time-saving devices which can be used to order an Uber, pay for an item, or check a flight time without using your phone, but it would seem that the majority of owners use it to check the time and notifications rather than using apps.

The Apple Watch’s App Store has over 10,000 apps, all of which need an iPhone counterpart to work.

Analysts predict that Apple is shipping one million Watches a month. The device starts at £299 ($349) but has models that go up to £13,500.

