Here's your first look at the Apple Watch being unboxed

Lisa Eadicicco

The Apple Watch doesn’t officially launch until the end of the month, but a handful of reviewers have gotten an early look at the device. One such website, French news outlet Metronews, posted what appears to be the first unboxing video of the Apple Watch, as blog MacRumors noticed.

Here’s the actual box the Apple Watch comes in when you buy it:

AppleWatchUnbox1Play GIFFlorence Santrot via YouTube

The charging cable looks really long.

AppleWatchUbox2Play GIFFlorence Santrot via YouTube

And here’s the actualy watch itself, which has the Milanese Loop strap. It looks like the Watch Edition model.

AppleWatchUnbox3Play GIFFlorence Santrot via YouTube

We also get a look at what the interface is like. Here’s the home screen:

AppleWatchUnbox4Play GIFFlorence Santrot via YouTube

Check out the full video below.

