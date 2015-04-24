APPLE WATCH UNBOXED

It’s here! The first batch of Apple Watches are arriving to some lucky US customers on Friday.
My dad actually managed to get his blue Apple Watch Sport on launch day, and he took photos of it being unboxed for Business Insider. He’s a pretty great guy like that.
And here's the Apple Watch instruction manual. It tells you about glances and notifications, the digital crown, and how to charge the device.
And here's the back of the instruction manual. You can learn more about all of Apple's first-party apps for the Watch, as well as how to access unique functions like Force Touch.
Here's a closer look at that charging solution. It has magnets so it will automatically snap to the back of your Apple Watch, regardless of orientation. You'll need to charge the Apple Watch daily.
