Here's what it could be like to order an Uber from your wrist with the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is coming in April, so we still have some time before we can see what popular apps will look like on the device.

Developers are still hard at work getting their apps ready for the wrist, but in the meantime the design collaborative Letter Society recently posted a new challenge called Project 20, which asked designers to “create a use for the new Apple Watch,” according to The Verge.

A Letter Society member named “Ryan” created an app concept for Uber, and the result shows what the entire process of ordering an Uber might be like on the Apple Watch, from selecting a type of car to requesting a driver.

You can take a look at the animations below, or head on over to the Letter Society for more Apple Watch app submissions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.