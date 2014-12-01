We Just Learned A Little More About How The Apple Watch Will Work

The Apple Watch won’t be released until 2015, but the company is already giving us a few new details on how its first smartwatch will work.

Apple’s marketing page has just been updated to provide a bit more clarity as to how the watch will integrate with your iPhone and Apple’s various apps and services.

Apple has updated the parts of its Apple Watch product page that talk about its timekeeping, messaging, and health and fitness features. We saw the changes reported earlier today by 9to5Mac.

On the timekeeping front, Apple has added a new blurb that explains its Complications feature. (Yes, it’s really called “Complications.”) This shows you how information such as your alarms, the weather, and when the sun rises and sets will appear on your Apple Watch’s home screen. It looks like each icon will appear in a corner of the main watch face, according to the rendering on Apple’s website:

Apple also emphasises how tightly the watch will integrate with your calendar and contacts, so that it shows you context-based reminders.

The Continuity feature Apple introduced in iOS 8.1 will also work with the Apple Watch. In the “New Ways To Connect” portion of the Apple Watch product page, Apple shows how you’d be able to start reading email on your watch and then launch your full inbox on your phone.

When it comes to health and fitness, we already knew the Apple Watch would be able to measure how long you’ve been standing versus sitting throughout the day. However, Apple has added in some other scenarios that illustrate how its watch will monitor your physical activity in everyday life. The Apple Watch will be able to detect when you’re climbing a flight of stairs or lifting up your kids, for example. There will also be a Workout app that will suggest workouts and help you track them.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been learning more about what to expect when Apple’s first smartwatch launches in 2015. After Apple officially released its WatchKit toolset for developers last week, we were able to get an idea of the various ways you can interact with the watch. Based on what we’ve seen, it sounds fairly complicated — there are 15 different gestures you can input to carry out tasks using the watch.

We’re expecting to learn more as 2015 approaches, as there are still a few burning questions Apple has yet to answer such as pricing for different models.

