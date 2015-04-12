Here's the Apple Watch that Tim Cook wears the most

There are tons of different Apple Watch combinations, but it looks like CEO Tim Cook has already found his favourite. When speaking with CNBC on Friday after preorders officially launched, he revealed the type of Apple Watch he wears most frequently:

“Well you know I’m the Apple Watch with stainless with the white fluoroelastomer band and I love it. I exercise in it and wear it most of the day but I’ve got a couple of other bands too because I also like to change them out but I am wearing this one the most.”

It also looks like its customised, since the Digital Crown is red.

CNBC Tim Cook’s Apple Watch

You can check out the full video from CNBC below.

