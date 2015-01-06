Apple Watch Will Deliver 'Hyper-Local' Ads On Your Wrist

The mobile ad exchange TapSense on Monday announced the very first ad platform for the Apple Watch, which will include a software development kit to help app developers, marketers, brands and agencies deliver their ads and content on Apple’s first wearable device for the wrist.

According to Apple Insider, TapSense’s ad platform will use your iPhone’s GPS to deliver contextual local offers, like coupons from a local store, right on your wrist.

TapSense believes its programmatic ad platform, which works by automatically deploying ads based on events and sets of rules to ensure ads are highly targeted and “hyper-local,” is a “natural fit” for a wrist interface like Apple Watch.

“While most of our competitors are focused on banner ads and legacy platforms, we are focused on innovation and next generation platforms,” said TapSense co-founder and CEO Ash Kumar. “Apple Watch has the potential to be a category disruptor similar to iPod or iPhone and we believe that it provides great opportunities for brands and developers to deliver engaging experiences to consumers.”

TapSense says it has leveraged Apple’s WatchKit developer tools to build interfaces that are much more specific than simple banner ads — ads will be able to take advantage of various watch faces, “glances” that show you a minimal amount of information, and the full screen of the watch. TapSense’s CTO Amit Manjhi said WatchKit provides lots of exciting new tools, on top of the older, familiar iOS functions.

“Developing an app for the watch is the same as writing any iOS extension,” Manjhi said. “We can’t wait to see all the cool apps that developers build and how they leverage the TapSense platform for Apple Watch.”

