You may be able to make appointments at the Apple Store to try on the Apple Watch when it launches

Apple is reportedly planning to market and sell its Apple Watch much differently than its other products by allowing customers to book appointments to try on different watch models, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

New spaces will be added to Apple Stores specifically for this purpose, according to the report, which refers to this as a new “shopping option.”

Salespeople are being trained to help customers pick out specific models.

This falls in line with what we’ve already heard regarding Apple’s retail strategy for the Apple Watch. Last week, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman revealed Apple’s retail plans for the watch, which included having salespeople ask customers detailed questions about how they plan to use the watch.

Apple has emphasised the fact that it’s selling the Apple Watch as a timepiece more than a gadget, so it’s not surprising to hear that it’s taking a different approach to retail. When it first presented the watch in September, it stressed that the Apple Watch is meant to tell the time before anything else.

It’s the first new product category Apple has unveiled since the introduction of the iPad in 2010, and the company’s retail strategy will also be telling of how Angel Ahrendts, Apple’s new senior vice president of retail, is handling the job.

We’re expecting to learn more details, such as pricing for more expensive Apple Watch models and availability, at Apple’s event later today.

