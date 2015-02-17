Apple is redesigning their stores to make them more suitable for the Apple Watch

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the door of an Apple Store to begin iPhone 6 sales.

Apple design chief Jony Ive has worked with executive Angela Ahrendts to make Apple Stores feel like a more “natural” environment for the forthcoming Apple Watch, according to an extensive profile of Ive by Ian Parker in the New Yorker.

The as-yet unannounced redesign of the stores intends to make them “a more natural setting for vitrines filled with gold (and perhaps less welcoming, at least in some corners, to tourists and truants),” Parker writes.

We already knew there were some changes coming to Apple stores ahead of the Apple Watch’s launch. Earlier this month, 9to5Mac reported that they will have custom-designed safes for storing the 18K gold devices. These safes will have chargers inside to ensure the watches remain powered-up at all times.

Apple is also working on special weight scales for measuring the Apple Watch. This is to stop customers buying the device, secretly removing or replacing the gold, and then returning it to the store after selling the precious metal on.

Prices for the Apple Watch aren’t confirmed yet, but rumours peg the price point at somewhere between $US1,200 and $US5,000. The regular models are a bargain in comparison, starting at just $US349. It’s expected to launch at some point in April — though tester models are already being spotted in the wild.

Here’s a promotional photo of the gold Apple Watch being worn:





