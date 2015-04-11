Even the cheapest Apple Watch band sounds surprisingly good

The Apple Watch, which you can preorder starting Friday, comes in three distinct models with various bands.

The cheapest option is the Apple Watch Sport with the plastic Sport Band.

But don’t discount the colourful Sport Band just because it’s the cheapest.

John Gruber wrote a glowing review of the sports band for Daring Fireball:

The Sport Band is a downright revelation — I’d go so far as to call it the most comfortable watch band I’ve ever worn. I’ve rolled my eyes at Apple’s use of fluoroelastomer in lieu of rubber to describe the material of these bands, but it truly does have a premium, richly supple feel to it. The way the end of the band tucks under the other side of the strap — a design Marc Newson first used at Ikepod — is brilliant. Up until now, it struck me as odd that the $US10,000 Edition models came with the same bands as the entry-model $US349/399 Sport watches. Having worn it, it now strikes me the other way around — that the $US349/399 Sport watches are equipped with straps that can genuinely be described as luxurious, fluoroelastomer or not.

The Verge’s Nilay Patel adds that the white sports band is “pretty comfortable” and that when you use the Apple Watch with the white sports band, it’s “really quite striking.”

The Apple Watch comes in three distinct models: the Apple Watch (316L), Apple Watch Sport (7000 Series), and the luxury Apple Watch Edition. Every model is already sold out, as blog 9to5Mac first spotted, and some models won’t ship until June.

Early reviews of the Apple Watch were mixed: critics seem to think it’s the best smartwatch yet, but it doesn’t really answer the question of why one would need a smartwatch in the first place.

