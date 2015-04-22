This might be the box for the Apple Watch Sport

Apple is shipping its first wave of Apple Watches to customers this Friday.

While we know all about the watches — what they look like, what they can and can’t do at launch, etc. — we haven’t seen the boxes that Apple will use to ship its watches. Until now.

Apple blog 9to5Mac says a “tipster” sent over photos that claim to reveal the box for the Apple Watch Sport, which is the cheapest Apple Watch model you can buy. As you can see, the box appears to be quite long, but not very tall.

The side of the package shows you which Apple Watch model is in the box, including its size, colour, and other components.

