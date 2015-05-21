Apple fixed a load of security flaws in the first software update for the Apple Watch

Reuters A man wearing cardboard hat depicting an Apple Watch, reacts as he tries on the watch after it went on display the Apple Store at Tokyo’s Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015.

Apple released the first software update for the Apple Watch on Tuesday, and it fixes a collection of bugs and security flaws that could have left watches vulnerable to hackers.

The Register reports that the update fixes the “FREAK” vulnerability, which is a flaw in the encryption technology used to keep the internet secure.

Apple fixed the FREAK problem in its iPhones back in March, but has only just rolled out a fix for the Apple Watch.

Another bug that was fixed in the Apple Watch is one that let rogue apps take over part of the watch by using an issue with the watch’s memory.

And that’s not all that was fixed. Apple also fixed a bug that could let people redirect users to certain websites, and another bug related to denial of service attacks.

