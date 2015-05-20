The very first Apple Watch update is here, but it's kind of a pain to install

Business Insider The Apple Watch needs to be charging in order to get the new software update.

The lucky few who received their Apple Watches can update to the newest version of Watch OS, the device’s operating system.

It’s the Watch’s very first update, and it might remind you of your very first iPhone.

If you’re reading this at work and your charging cable is at home, you’re out of luck. You’ll need it for the update, even though Apple also requires the Watch to be at least 50% charged.

Fret not, the Apple Watch update is hardly pressing. It just brings “performance improvements and bug fixes” to Siri and the fitness monitoring features, like measuring stand activity, calorie counting, and distance/pace measuring.

Apple Watch owners who prefer their tech to speak Brazilian Portuguese, Danish, Dutch, Swedish, Russian, Thai, or Turkish will also find support, and there a new emojis.

But it is a bit strange that Apple requires you to connect your Apple Watch to a power source in order to get the update, even if you have plenty of juice. If anything, it brings us back to 2011 during the iOS 5 days (we’re on iOS 8 now) when we had to update our iPhones every few months by connecting them to our computers through iTunes with the USB cable. It’s a slight devolution as our Apple devices have been able to update over-the-air (OTA) through WiFi ever since, but Apple will surely add more friendly ways to update the Apple Watch in the future.

