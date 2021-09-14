Apple unveiled its new $399 Watch Series 7 that lets you text from a keyboard on your wrist and can detect if you fall off your bike

Tim Cook Apple

Apple unveiled its Watch Series 7 Tuesday with a slew of new features.

The next-generation watch will come with fall detection, a larger screen, and a full keyboard.

The company priced the Series 7 at $US399 ($AU541) and said it will be available “later this fall.”

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Apple unveiled its Apple Watch Series 7 during its fall iPhone event, priced at $US399 ($AU541) and available later this fall.

The next-generation Watch comes with a bevy of new features, like the ability to detect if its wearer falls while riding a bike. In a promo video, the Series 7 was also seen tracking the speed of a tennis ball and the distance of a golf swing.

Apple said the Series 7 will have a faster processor and a larger display, with 20% more screen area than its Series 6 predecessor and 50% more screen area than the Series 3. The borders of the screen area are also 40% thinner than the Series 6.

There are larger buttons new keyboard built into the watch screen that allows the wearer to text from their wrist. It’s equipped with machine learning-powered QuickPath to predict what the user is wanting to type.

The Series 7’s shape is also refined with softer, rounded corners, and the battery charges 33% faster than the Series 6.

The company announced new wristbands compatible with the Series 7, like a line of sleek luxury Hermes bands. The Series 7 will be made from 100% recycled metal, according to Apple.

The company was expected to roll out the next-generation Apple Watch during Tuesday’s event without new health sensors, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported. The company is saving features like blood pressure and blood sugar detectors for the Series 8, which will likely debut in 2022.