Apple just released 2 brand new Apple Watches today — here are the biggest differences between them

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The Apple Watch Series 6 (left) and Apple Watch SE (right).

Apple is launching two new Apple Watches on Friday: the $US400 Apple Watch Series 6 and $US280 Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s new high-end watch, while the SE is a more affordable version.

The Series 6 comes with a blood oxygen reader, the ability to take an ECG, and an always-on display, unlike the SE.

In typical Apple fashion, the company made a slew of product announcements during its annual September event, unveiling two new Apple Watches, two iPads, and digital services.

The anticipated iPhone 12 was nowhere to be found, but the company did provide a glimpse at what’s next for the Apple Watch.

The $US400 Apple Watch Series 6 and $US280 Apple Watch SE both launched on Friday after going up for preorder on Tuesday. The Series 6 is Apple’s next flagship watch that comes with the ability to take blood oxygen measurements among other improvements.

The Apple Watch SE is a cheaper version that comes with the same processor as last year’s Series 5 and offers more features than the $US200 Series 3, but doesn’t come with as many advanced health features as the Series 6.

Here’s a closer look at the biggest difference between the two.

One of the biggest differences between the Series 6 and SE is in their displays.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 (pictured above) comes with an always-on display, which means the screen won’t turn off completely when your watch is idle. Instead, the screen will display a dimmer version of your current watch face so that you don’t have to raise your wrist or tap the screen to see the time and other information.

The Apple Watch SE does not have an always-on display. Apple introduced the technology last year with the Series 5.

The Apple Watch SE also lacks the Series 6’s blood oxygen monitor, which measures oxygen saturation in the blood.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The Apple Watch Series 6’s blood oxygen app

This feature works by shining LED lights through your skin and capturing the light that’s reflected back to determine the colour of your blood.

The feature isn’t intended for medical use, Apple says.

There’s no ECG app in the Apple Watch SE, either.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The Apple Watch SE

Apple introduced the ability to take an electrocardiogram on the Apple Watch with the Series 4 in 2018. This feature was present on last year’s Series 5 and also on the new Series 6, but not the SE.

The Apple Watch SE only comes in an aluminium finish, while the Apple Watch Series 6 is available in aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium finishes.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The Apple Watch Series 6

The Series 6 also comes in more colours compared to the SE.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

The Apple Watch Series 6 is available in silver, space grey, gold, blue, and red, while the SE comes in silver, space grey, and gold.

And the SE runs on last year’s chip, while the Series 6 is powered by Apple’s new S6 chip.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The Apple Watch SE

Apple claims the new chip runs up to 20% faster and can launch apps 20% more quickly. The SE also lacks an ultra-wideband chip, which will enable the Series 6 to eventually support features like the ability to unlock your car using the watch.

Despite these differences, there are a lot of features the Series 6 and SE have in common.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The Apple Watch Series 6 (top), Apple Watch SE (middle) and Apple Watch Series 3 (bottom)

The SE still inherits some of the Apple Watch’s more modern features that aren’t available on the cheaper Series 3. These include fall detection, a larger display, a built-in compass for more precise location tracking, an always-on altimeter for detecting real-time changes in elevation, and international emergency calling.

The SE also works with Apple’s new family setup feature, which enables an iPhone owner to manage the Apple Watch of another user – like a child – without requiring that family member to own an Apple Watch. That capability is otherwise available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

Apple doesn’t typically launch more than one new versions of the Apple Watch. But with the increased competition from rivals like Fitbit that offer feature-rich smartwatches at lower prices, and Apple’s recent focus on more budget-minded audiences with the launch of the iPhone SE, it makes sense the company would expand its watch lineup.

