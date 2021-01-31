Apple introduced a limited-edition Black Unity Apple Watch collection for Black History Month

Apple

Apple is releasing an Apple Watch Series 6, a sports band, and a new watch face for Black History Month.

The Unity Collection was designed to honour Black history and culture and the fight for racial equality, Apple said.

Apple will also support six organisations that work on civil rights.

Apple is releasing a limited edition Black Unity Collection for the Apple Watch to celebrate Black History Month.

The collection is made up of three parts: a limited edition Apple Watch Series 6, the Black Unity Sport Band, and a Unity watch face, which are “designed to celebrate and acknowledge Black history and Black culture” Apple said in a press release.



Apple also committed to supporting six organisation that promote civil rights: Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation; European Network Against Racism; International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights; Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund, Inc.; and Souls Grown Deep.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 6 has “Black Unity” etched onto the back crystal.

Apple

The words “Truth. Power. Solidarity,” are laser engraved on the fastening pin of the sport band, which is red, white, and black in honour of the Pan-African flag.

“Red for the blood that unites people of the African Diaspora and was shed for their liberation, black for the people whose existence is affirmed by the flag, and green for the vibrant natural wealth of Africa, the Motherland,” Apple explained in a press release.

Apple

The Watch face coordinates with the sport band in the same colours. Both were designed by “members of the Black creative community and allies throughout Apple” as part of the ongoing fight for racial justice, Apple said. The face is dynamic and changes as the Apple Watch moves.

Apple Watch users can also participate in a February Unity Activity Challenge by closing the Move ring seven days in a row to earn a limited edition award.

The new watch and band will both be available beginning February 1, and the Unity watch face is part of watchOS 7.3.

This collection from Apple comes about two weeks after the tech company announced new projects as part of a $US100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. Apple says it plans to launch the Propel Centre, a learning hub for students from HBCUs, an Apple Developer Academy in Detroit, and increased venture capital funding for Black and Brown entrepreneurs.”We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world â€” and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple’s enduring commitment,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

