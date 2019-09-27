How much the Apple Watch costs in 15 countries around the world

Hollis Johnson

The new Apple Watch Series 5 went on sale September 20.

Apple still sells the Series 3, but it will no longer carry the Series 4.

Prices range from most expensive in Brazil and Russia to least expensive in US and Canada

After Apple’s “By Innovation Only” event on September 10, you might be tempted by the Apple Watch Series 5.

The most recent iteration of the watch has a compelling always-on display, a compass, and other new health features. If you want to spend a bit less, you might go for the Apple Watch Series 3, which has many of the same features as the Series 5, like Apple Pay, GPS, and more.

How much you’ll pay depends on which watch you choose, how you customise the watch in the new Apple Watch Studio, and what country you’re in. Both versions are available with either just GPS, or GPS and a cellular connection, so the watch can connect to a cell network without needing to be near a phone.

The prices vary widely even among the base version of these models, from relatively low prices in the US and Canada to much higher prices in Brazil and Russia. Not all models available in the US are available in other countries.

Here’s how much the base model Apple Watches cost in 15 countries.

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS

Issei Kato/Reuters

United States: $US199

United Kingdom: £199, or $US245

Australia: A$319, or $US215

Canada: C$259, or $US195

Japan: ¥ 19,800, or $US183

China: RMB 1,499, or $US210

Mexico: Mex$4,799, or $US245

Germany: € 229, or $US251

Sweden: SEK 2,495, or $US256

Italy: €239, or $US262

Russia: 15,990 pyb, or $US249

Brazil: R$1,999, or $US478

Poland: zŁ 999, or $US250

The Philippines: ₱11,990, or $US229

Turkey: $US1,499 TL, r $US264

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular

AP

United States: $US299

United Kingdom: £299, or $US370

Australia: A$469, or $US316

Canada: C$389, or $US353

Japan: ¥ 30,800, or $US286

China: RMB 2,299, or $US322

Mexico: Mex$7,299, or $US373

Germany: € 329, or $US360

Sweden: SEK 3,695, or $US379

Italy: €339, or $US371

Russia: n/a

Brazil: R$2,899, or $US693

Poland: zŁ 1449, or $US362

The Philippines: n/a

Turkey: n/a

Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

United States: $US399

United Kingdom: £399, or $US493

Australia: A$649, or $US438

Canada: C$529, or $US399

Japan: ¥ 42,800 , or $US397

China: RMB 3,199, or $US449

Mexico: Mex$9,999, or $US511

Germany: € 459, or $US502

Sweden: SEK 4,995, or$512

Italy: €559, or $US612

Russia: 32,990 pyb, or $US514

Brazil: n/a

Poland: zŁ 1999, or $US499

The Philippines: n/a

Turkey: n/a

Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and cellular

Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

United States: $US499

United Kingdom: £499, or $US617

Australia: A$799, or $US539

Canada: C$659, or $US497

Japan: ¥ 53,800, or $US499

China: RMB 3,999, or $US561

Mexico: Mex$12,499, or $US638

Germany: € 549, or $US601

Sweden: SEK 6,195, or $US635

Italy: €559, or $US612

Russia: n/a

Brazil: n/a

Poland: zŁ 2449, or $US611

The Philippines: n/a

Turkey: n/a

