How much the Apple Watch costs in 15 countries around the world

- The new Apple Watch Series 5 went on sale September 20.
- Apple still sells the Series 3, but it will no longer carry the Series 4.
- Prices range from most expensive in Brazil and Russia to least expensive in US and Canada
After Apple’s “By Innovation Only” event on September 10, you might be tempted by the Apple Watch Series 5.
The most recent iteration of the watch has a compelling always-on display, a compass, and other new health features. If you want to spend a bit less, you might go for the Apple Watch Series 3, which has many of the same features as the Series 5, like Apple Pay, GPS, and more.
How much you’ll pay depends on which watch you choose, how you customise the watch in the new Apple Watch Studio, and what country you’re in. Both versions are available with either just GPS, or GPS and a cellular connection, so the watch can connect to a cell network without needing to be near a phone.
The prices vary widely even among the base version of these models, from relatively low prices in the US and Canada to much higher prices in Brazil and Russia. Not all models available in the US are available in other countries.
Here’s how much the base model Apple Watches cost in 15 countries.
Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS
United States: $US199
United Kingdom: £199, or $US245
Australia: A$319, or $US215
Canada: C$259, or $US195
Japan: ¥ 19,800, or $US183
China: RMB 1,499, or $US210
Mexico: Mex$4,799, or $US245
Germany: € 229, or $US251
Sweden: SEK 2,495, or $US256
Italy: €239, or $US262
Russia: 15,990 pyb, or $US249
Brazil: R$1,999, or $US478
Poland: zŁ 999, or $US250
The Philippines: ₱11,990, or $US229
Turkey: $US1,499 TL, r $US264
Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular
United States: $US299
United Kingdom: £299, or $US370
Australia: A$469, or $US316
Canada: C$389, or $US353
Japan: ¥ 30,800, or $US286
China: RMB 2,299, or $US322
Mexico: Mex$7,299, or $US373
Germany: € 329, or $US360
Sweden: SEK 3,695, or $US379
Italy: €339, or $US371
Russia: n/a
Brazil: R$2,899, or $US693
Poland: zŁ 1449, or $US362
The Philippines: n/a
Turkey: n/a
Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS
United States: $US399
United Kingdom: £399, or $US493
Australia: A$649, or $US438
Canada: C$529, or $US399
Japan: ¥ 42,800 , or $US397
China: RMB 3,199, or $US449
Mexico: Mex$9,999, or $US511
Germany: € 459, or $US502
Sweden: SEK 4,995, or$512
Italy: €559, or $US612
Russia: 32,990 pyb, or $US514
Brazil: n/a
Poland: zŁ 1999, or $US499
The Philippines: n/a
Turkey: n/a
Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and cellular
United States: $US499
United Kingdom: £499, or $US617
Australia: A$799, or $US539
Canada: C$659, or $US497
Japan: ¥ 53,800, or $US499
China: RMB 3,999, or $US561
Mexico: Mex$12,499, or $US638
Germany: € 549, or $US601
Sweden: SEK 6,195, or $US635
Italy: €559, or $US612
Russia: n/a
Brazil: n/a
Poland: zŁ 2449, or $US611
The Philippines: n/a
Turkey: n/a
