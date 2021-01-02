The Apple Watch SE was my best purchase in 2020 — here's why

Apple

I bought the new Apple Watch SE this fall.

The smart watch was my most useful purchase of 2020.

The fitness tools, customisation options, and audio control were the most useful features.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I bought the new Apple Watch SE in September after it was announced by Apple, and it was my favourite purchase of 2020.

Apple launched the midrange SE along with the most updated Apple Watch 6. I’d never owned an Apple Watch, or any smartwatch before, but at $US280 the SE seemed like a reasonable option. The main feature it lacks form the more advanced model is the always-on display, but I’ve never found that to be a problem.

A minor tilt of my wrist has already become second nature to check the time, my fitness progress, or whatever else I need to see on the watch face. Since it arrived, I wear it nearly constantly, removing only to charge each day, usually while I’m in the shower.

Read more: Apple just launched a new camera feature for the iPhone 12 Pro that could change the way we think about smartphone photography

Here’s how the Apple Watch SE became my best purchase of the year.

I’d been wanting an Apple Watch for a while, and when Apple announced the SE it seemed like the right model for me.

Apple

Apple’s creation studio has options to customise the size, case, and band. I chose the 40 mm gold aluminium case with the pink sand sports band.

Apple Apple Watch Se.

At first, all the widgets and potential displays were overwhelming. It took about a week of use to figure out what would work best for me.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

The WatchOS app has dozens of watch faces to choose from.

Apple Apple Watch SE.

Then, most of the watch faces can be further customised.

Apple Apple Watch SE.

You can change each little widget, called complications, to show activity level, alarms, heart rate, or dozens of other options.

Apple Apple Watch SE.

After switching between different styles, my go-to is a black and white display that shows the date, time, activity levels, and my heart rate.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

I also liked options for using photos from my phone as a background…

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

…but ultimately they were not as useful for me as seeing the complications.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

There’s definitely a learning curve to figuring out how to best use the watch, but like most Apple products it was fairly intuitive.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

Though sometimes they can be annoying, reminders to stand up and breath have been overall helpful while I sit at my desk all day working from home.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

The activity app has been huge in adjusting the way I think about my day, when I’m mostly stuck at home and sedentary. I especially appreciate being able to tailor the goals to what is realistic and doable for me.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

It was a little disturbing to see how infrequently I stand up during a typical workday, but the reminders at least make me think about it (even if I sometimes swipe them away.)

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

Though it seems silly, the exercise rings are actually really motivating to me, and usually push me to extend walks further.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

Using my Apple Watch during daily walks with my dog has been by far the most useful aspect of the device for me.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

I like to listen to music or podcasts while we walk, and it’s so much easier to pause or skip through ads right on my watch, especially while juggling a leash, treats, and gloves, so I don’t need to get my phone out of my pocket.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

Some apps, like my podcast player Overcast, have built Apple Watch apps that make them easy to control from the watch.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

After, it’s easy to check how far we walked and make sure I’ve exercised her enough for the day.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

The battery life is good, too. I generally wear the watch all day and night, and charge it while I shower.

Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider Apple Watch SE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.