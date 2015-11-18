Apple is releasing a round charging dock for the Apple Watch

Apple is planning to release a circular wireless charging dock for the Watch, according to iGeneration (via iDownloadBlog). The Watch is laid on top of the dock, connecting to the charging port on the back.

The documentation for the Magnetic Charging Dock, as Apple calls it, suggests the device costs €89 (around £59 or $US99). The Dock appears to plug into the wall via a USB Lightening cable, like those included with the iPhone.

The Dock includes an interesting function that means the Watch can be positioned on its side, making it ideal as a night stand. The centre circle flips upward 90 degrees, positioning the Watch perpendicular to the dock.

WatchOS 2, the latest software release for the Apple Watch, comes with a new night stand feature:

The device has been in development since April, according to iGeneration, with an imminent launch expected.

