Apple is forcing its retail employees to give you fashion advice in order to sell the Apple Watch

Apple is training its retail employees on new sales techniques for the Apple Watch, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman. That includes building trust with customers and offering them “personal fashion and styling advice.”

According to Gurman, it seems like Apple wants its employees to become your personal fashion advisors.

Training is set to start within the next few two weeks, and Gurman has obtained what seems to be internal Apple Retail materials that show how the company wants its staffers to approach Apple Store patrons.

It looks like the company has made up fake customer scenarios as part of the training process:

Apple has even outlined the reactions it expects to illicit from customers. Gurman lists a few examples of what Apple expects potential bues to say after trying on the watch:

“I love how it will coordinate with many of my outfits.”

“I love that I just have to raise my wrist to have the display turn on.”

The Apple Watch launches on April 24, with preorders starting on April 10.

