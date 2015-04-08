Apple might limit Watch reservations to one per customer

A new report from MacRumors says Apple plans to limit reservations for the Apple Watch to one per customer when placing the order through Apple’s Reserve and Pickup service.

This limit may not apply to online pre-orders, which will be shipped to homes on April 24. That said, MacRumors says “it is possible that Apple will also restrict online orders to one or two Apple Watch models per customer as it has done with the iPhone, iPad and other products in the past.”

Apple Watch customers that want to pick up their device in-store will apparently need a valid government-issued ID — and only the person named on the reservation is allowed to pick up the Watch. According to an Apple document obtained by MacRumors, “Apple reserves the right to refuse, limit or cancel a reservation if Apple determines that a customer has provided misleading or fraudulent information and/or abused, disrupted, or attempted to circumvent the reservation system.”

Here’s what Apple says about Apple Watch reservations, according to MacRumors:

Inventory is subject to change. Your reservation is valid for pickup only at the Apple Retail Store that you selected. If you do not pick up your selected item(s) by the designated date and time, your reservation will be cancelled and your item(s) will be returned to stock. There is a maximum of 1 reservation per customer. Number of reservations may be limited. Apple reserves the right to refuse, limit or cancel a reservation if Apple determines that a customer has provided misleading or fraudulent information and/or abused, disrupted or attempted to circumvent the reservation system.

This one-per-customer limitation is reportedly in place in Apple Stores in the US and UK, but it’s possible plans could still change between now and April 24, the launch date for Apple Watch. MacRumors says “Apple was originally planning to allow two reservations per customer as recently as March,” but is now just allowing one Watch per customer, apparently due to supply limitations.

We’ve reached out to Apple for more information, and we’ll update the story when we learn more.

Apple will open up pre-orders this Friday, and the Watch will go on sale in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, and Japan, on April 24. The entry-level Apple Watch starts at $US350 and ranges up to $US17,000 for the gold Apple Watch Edition.

