REPORT: Apple Will Start Making Millions Of Apple Watches Next Month

Apple may tell its suppliers to produce between three and five million units of its Apple Watch next month, according to Taiwanese website United Daily News (via 9to5Mac).

Apple’s supplier Quanta has reportedly hired between 3,000 and 10,000 new workers to begin mass production of the watch.

This report also lines up with Apple Watch production rumours we’ve heard in the past, as blog Apple Daily previously reported that Quanta would begin mass producing the Apple Watch in January as well.

There’s no telling exactly when Apple will release its first smartwatch, but a leaked memo published by 9to5Mac indicates that it will be coming in the spring. Apple hasn’t officially made any comment other than that the watch will launch in 2015.

