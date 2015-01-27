The World's Most Accurate Apple Analyst Says The Apple Watch Is Coming In March

Apple The Apple Watch comes with a stand ring that tells you when you’ve been sitting for too long.

KGI Securities’ Ming Chi Kuo, one of the most accurate analysts when it comes to predicting Apple’s product lineup, says the Apple Watch will be released in March, according to MacRumors.

And, Apple is expected to make some announcements about the watch soon.

This follows previous reports from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman that also said Apple’s first wearable will hit store shelves in March.

Although Apple detailed most of the watch’s features back in September, Kuo thinks we’ll learn even more about the Apple Watch shortly before its release. Apple will offer more specifics on battery life, Kuo says, which has been a point of contention since the watch was announced.

The company previously said you’d have to charge it nightly, but didn’t reveal an exact battery life estimate. Gurman reports that Apple is targeting between 2.5 and 4 hours of active use and 19 hours of mixed standby and active use.

This, however, is just a target and could change by the time the watch is actually released.

Apple will also release information regarding Apple Watch preorders before March, according to Kuo, and the company is expected to ship 2.8 million units in the first quarter of 2015.

