The Apple Watch sounds like it will be pretty hard to find at launch

If you’re planning on buying an Apple Watch, you might want to seriously consider reserving the specific model you want, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman reports.

The inventory at most Apple Stores throughout the country will be heavily restrained, and Apple will be giving priority to those that reserve their watches ahead of time.

In fact, one person at an Apple flagship store reportedly told Gurman that employees are being told to act as if there are no watches available for walk-in purchases.

It’s also possible that inventory will vary depending on which store you visit.

Apple is expected to sell the Apple Watch much differently than it sells its iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. Gurman has previously reported that customers will be able to book appointments in-store to try on the watches.

Employees are reportedly being trained to give fashion advice to customers about which model they should choose.

We’ll know for sure when preorders for the Apple Watch start on April 10 ahead of the watch’s April 24 launch. Apple Stores will supposedly start setting up demo stations around that time.

