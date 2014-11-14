REPORT: Apple Is Already Putting In Orders For Between 30-40 Million Watches

ABlogToWatch The Apple Watch

Apple hasn’t said exactly when its first smartwatch will launch, but it’s already ordering its suppliers to produce millions of units.

Taiwan-based publication Digitimes claims that orders for chips that will power the watch are currently estimated to be between 30 and 40 million units (via 9to5Mac).

Apple has previously said the watch will launch in 2015, but hasn’t specified a timeframe.

Back in September, The Information said Apple would be “lucky” to ship the watch by Valentine’s Day, which suggests the Apple Watch is likely to be released in the spring.

Digitimes has a mixed track record when it comes to reporting on upcoming products, so it’s unclear exactly how legitimate the report is.

The Apple Watch will start at $US350 when it launches, which is about $US100 more expensive than competitors such as the Samsung Gear 2.

Daring Fireball’s John Gruber speculates Apple could charge up to $US5,000 for the highest-end models.

